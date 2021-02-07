YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Aero India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Uttarakhand glacier burst LIVE: Rescue operations underway

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: Rescue operations to save at least 30 people who are stranded at a tunnel near Tapovan Dam in Chamoli district is underway while 12 people have already been rescued from another tunnel, said Vivek Pandey, Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) spokesperson on Monday. The ITBP has deployed 300 personnel to carry out rescue operations at the tunnel.

    Glacier bursts in Uttarakhands Chamoli district, casualties feared

    Here are the LIVE updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:05 AM, 8 Feb
    After tireless efforts of Army personnel, including Engineering Task Force, the mouth of the tunnel was cleared. Work continued throughout the night with earthmovers by installing generators and search lights. Field Hospital providing medical aid at the incident site: Indian Army
    10:05 AM, 8 Feb
    80 - 100 meters depth achieved, Tunnel is on upslope and 2.5 kms long. The second tunnel is being searched out: ITBP
    10:05 AM, 8 Feb
    14 bodies recovered from different places.
    9:59 AM, 8 Feb
    Around 30-35 people including workers and employees of the 480 mw Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project on the Dhauli Ganga river are feared trapped inside one of the tunnels following the avalanche, Project GM RP Ahirwar said.
    9:53 AM, 8 Feb
    A team of Scientists of DRDO-SASE flown in last night to Dehradun, is leaving for Joshimath area for surveillance and reconnaissance: MHA
    9:53 AM, 8 Feb
    Sending prayers for the souls lost to the Uttarkhand flood and wishing courage to those who are fighting the disaster. May those who are still missing be found in good health. We are with you, dear friends in India: Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering
    11:33 PM, 7 Feb
    Scientists with specialised equipment will also be taken to the areas for aerial reconnaissance. We will ensure that maximum bases are available to support the operations: Indian Air Force PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi
    11:14 PM, 7 Feb
    Water level rising again, people near river bank in Chamoli being alerted: Uttarakhand Police.
    10:59 PM, 7 Feb
    Uttarakhand CM says, "PM Modi just called to review the flood situation in the State... this was his fourth call regarding the matter."
    10:58 PM, 7 Feb
    All the specialised personnel who were airlifted from Delhi have reached Dehradun. The airlifting of these personnel from Dehradun onwards to the affected areas will start at 6:45 am tomorrow: Indian Air Force PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi
    10:22 PM, 7 Feb
    Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said rescue work at the NTPC's 900-metre long Tapovan Tunnel had to be halted due to rise in water level: Press Information Bureau, Uttarakhand
    9:53 PM, 7 Feb
    Our deepest condolences to those affected by the glacier burst and landslide in India. We grieve with the family and friends of the deceased and extend our hopes for a speedy and full recovery for the injured: US State Department
    9:16 PM, 7 Feb
    Kalachand Sain said two teams of glaciologists - one with two members and other with three members - will leave Dehradun on Monday morning.
    9:15 PM, 7 Feb
    Two teams of glaciologists will head to Joshimath-Tapovan on Monday to study the causes of massive flood caused after a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand''s Chamoli district, the director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology said.
    8:48 PM, 7 Feb
    BJP leader Uma Bharti Sunday said the Uttarakhand flood tragedy triggered by a glacier burst is a matter of concern as well as a warning, and added that as a minister she had spoken against having any power project on the Ganga and its major tributaries.
    8:03 PM, 7 Feb
    France expresses its full solidarity with India, after a glacier burst in the Uttarakhand province, leading to the disappearance of over 100 people. Our thoughts are with them and their families: French President Emmanuel Macron
    6:57 PM, 7 Feb
    PM Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche caused by a Glacier breach in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.
    6:57 PM, 7 Feb
    PM Narendra Modi assured all possible help, he called twice. I also got calls from Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.
    6:56 PM, 7 Feb
    Indian Army has reached the spot, a team of NDRF that has reached Dehradun is en route Chamoli. Doctors have camped there. A team of 60 SDRF personnel with equipment have reached the spot: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
    6:30 PM, 7 Feb
    U'khand glacial burst washed away Rishiganga small hydro project of 13.2 MW, says spokesperson after National Crisis Management Committee meet.
    6:06 PM, 7 Feb
    I have been watching the visuals from Chamoli district about damage caused by Glacier burst. In this difficult time, we stand shoulder to shoulder with people affected by the tragedy. Praying for well-being of the people of Uttarakhand: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
    6:06 PM, 7 Feb
    I am back in Dehradun after reviewing situation on the ground. I am now meeting disaster management team comprising of state officials and that from Army and ITBP. I will be meeting press shortly and update everyone on the situation: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
    5:57 PM, 7 Feb
    The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba met today to review the situation arising out of the natural disaster in Uttarakhand caused by glacial burst.
    5:50 PM, 7 Feb
    I pray for the safety of all & request Congress workers & volunteers to help the people & the authorities in their relief & rescue efforts. The Indian National Congress stands with the people of Uttarakhand in this hour of tragedy and crisis: Sonia Gandhi
    5:50 PM, 7 Feb
    Concerned at the disturbing news of 'glacier break', flooding & destruction in Uttarakhand, and the resultant projection of danger in the downstream catchment of the River Ganga: Congress President Sonia Gandhi
    5:49 PM, 7 Feb
    'The priority of the government should be to rescue people who are stranded and immediately locate those who are missing. We appeal to our people in Uttarakhand to come forward and extend all possible help to the affected people and those engaged in relief work,' Yadav said in a Hindi tweet.
    5:43 PM, 7 Feb
    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the government's priority should be on rescuing stranded people in the affected areas.
    5:40 PM, 7 Feb
    'The loss of lives in the lower areas caused after an avalanche in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand is extremely saddening. The Centre should ensure every type of help to the state government to tackle the disaster. This is the demand of the BSP,' she said in a tweet in Hindi.
    5:31 PM, 7 Feb
    Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said the loss of lives was extremely saddening.
    5:31 PM, 7 Feb
    Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday termed the disaster caused due to flash floods triggered by a massive glacial burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district extremely sad, and urged the Centre to extend all possible help to the state.
    READ MORE

    More UTTARAKHAND News

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand flash flood

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X