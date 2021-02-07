Uttarakhand glacier burst LIVE: Rescue operations underway

New Delhi, Feb 08: Rescue operations to save at least 30 people who are stranded at a tunnel near Tapovan Dam in Chamoli district is underway while 12 people have already been rescued from another tunnel, said Vivek Pandey, Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) spokesperson on Monday. The ITBP has deployed 300 personnel to carry out rescue operations at the tunnel.
Here are the LIVE updates:
Newest FirstOldest First
10:05 AM, 8 Feb
After tireless efforts of Army personnel, including Engineering Task Force, the mouth of the tunnel was cleared. Work continued throughout the night with earthmovers by installing generators and search lights. Field Hospital providing medical aid at the incident site: Indian Army
10:05 AM, 8 Feb
80 - 100 meters depth achieved, Tunnel is on upslope and 2.5 kms long. The second tunnel is being searched out: ITBP
10:05 AM, 8 Feb
14 bodies recovered from different places.
9:59 AM, 8 Feb
Around 30-35 people including workers and employees of the 480 mw Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project on the Dhauli Ganga river are feared trapped inside one of the tunnels following the avalanche, Project GM RP Ahirwar said.
9:53 AM, 8 Feb
A team of Scientists of DRDO-SASE flown in last night to Dehradun, is leaving for Joshimath area for surveillance and reconnaissance: MHA
9:53 AM, 8 Feb
Sending prayers for the souls lost to the Uttarkhand flood and wishing courage to those who are fighting the disaster. May those who are still missing be found in good health. We are with you, dear friends in India: Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering
11:33 PM, 7 Feb
Scientists with specialised equipment will also be taken to the areas for aerial reconnaissance. We will ensure that maximum bases are available to support the operations: Indian Air Force PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi
11:14 PM, 7 Feb
Water level rising again, people near river bank in Chamoli being alerted: Uttarakhand Police.
10:59 PM, 7 Feb
Uttarakhand CM says, "PM Modi just called to review the flood situation in the State... this was his fourth call regarding the matter."
10:58 PM, 7 Feb
All the specialised personnel who were airlifted from Delhi have reached Dehradun. The airlifting of these personnel from Dehradun onwards to the affected areas will start at 6:45 am tomorrow: Indian Air Force PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi
10:22 PM, 7 Feb
Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said rescue work at the NTPC's 900-metre long Tapovan Tunnel had to be halted due to rise in water level: Press Information Bureau, Uttarakhand
9:53 PM, 7 Feb
Our deepest condolences to those affected by the glacier burst and landslide in India. We grieve with the family and friends of the deceased and extend our hopes for a speedy and full recovery for the injured: US State Department
9:16 PM, 7 Feb
Kalachand Sain said two teams of glaciologists - one with two members and other with three members - will leave Dehradun on Monday morning.
9:15 PM, 7 Feb
Two teams of glaciologists will head to Joshimath-Tapovan on Monday to study the causes of massive flood caused after a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand''s Chamoli district, the director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology said.
8:48 PM, 7 Feb
BJP leader Uma Bharti Sunday said the Uttarakhand flood tragedy triggered by a glacier burst is a matter of concern as well as a warning, and added that as a minister she had spoken against having any power project on the Ganga and its major tributaries.
8:03 PM, 7 Feb
France expresses its full solidarity with India, after a glacier burst in the Uttarakhand province, leading to the disappearance of over 100 people. Our thoughts are with them and their families: French President Emmanuel Macron
6:57 PM, 7 Feb
PM Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche caused by a Glacier breach in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.
6:57 PM, 7 Feb
PM Narendra Modi assured all possible help, he called twice. I also got calls from Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.
6:56 PM, 7 Feb
Indian Army has reached the spot, a team of NDRF that has reached Dehradun is en route Chamoli. Doctors have camped there. A team of 60 SDRF personnel with equipment have reached the spot: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
6:30 PM, 7 Feb
U'khand glacial burst washed away Rishiganga small hydro project of 13.2 MW, says spokesperson after National Crisis Management Committee meet.
6:06 PM, 7 Feb
I have been watching the visuals from Chamoli district about damage caused by Glacier burst. In this difficult time, we stand shoulder to shoulder with people affected by the tragedy. Praying for well-being of the people of Uttarakhand: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
6:06 PM, 7 Feb
I am back in Dehradun after reviewing situation on the ground. I am now meeting disaster management team comprising of state officials and that from Army and ITBP. I will be meeting press shortly and update everyone on the situation: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
5:57 PM, 7 Feb
The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba met today to review the situation arising out of the natural disaster in Uttarakhand caused by glacial burst.
5:50 PM, 7 Feb
I pray for the safety of all & request Congress workers & volunteers to help the people & the authorities in their relief & rescue efforts. The Indian National Congress stands with the people of Uttarakhand in this hour of tragedy and crisis: Sonia Gandhi
5:50 PM, 7 Feb
Concerned at the disturbing news of 'glacier break', flooding & destruction in Uttarakhand, and the resultant projection of danger in the downstream catchment of the River Ganga: Congress President Sonia Gandhi
5:49 PM, 7 Feb
'The priority of the government should be to rescue people who are stranded and immediately locate those who are missing. We appeal to our people in Uttarakhand to come forward and extend all possible help to the affected people and those engaged in relief work,' Yadav said in a Hindi tweet.
5:43 PM, 7 Feb
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the government's priority should be on rescuing stranded people in the affected areas.
5:40 PM, 7 Feb
'The loss of lives in the lower areas caused after an avalanche in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand is extremely saddening. The Centre should ensure every type of help to the state government to tackle the disaster. This is the demand of the BSP,' she said in a tweet in Hindi.
5:31 PM, 7 Feb
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said the loss of lives was extremely saddening.
5:31 PM, 7 Feb
Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday termed the disaster caused due to flash floods triggered by a massive glacial burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district extremely sad, and urged the Centre to extend all possible help to the state.
A video posted by news agency ANI showed water level in the Dhauliganga river rising suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district.
1:57 PM, 7 Feb
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was briefed on Uttrakhand's Chamoli district flood situation, coordinating relief and rescue with Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, Union Home Secretary & MoS Home Nityanand Rai. Air Force and other disaster relief forces on standby.
2:05 PM, 7 Feb
The disaster was also confirmed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who rushed to the spot and said police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation.
2:05 PM, 7 Feb
''People are being evacuated from the areas near Alkananda. As a precautionary measure, flow of Bhagirathi River has been stopped. To prevent the flow of water of Alaknanda, Srinagar Dam & Rishikesh Dam have been emptied. SDRF is on alert. I am leaving for the spot,'' Uttarakhand CM said.
2:05 PM, 7 Feb
''If you are stranded in affected areas and you need any help. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486,'' Rawat further said.
2:06 PM, 7 Feb
It is a kind of tragedy which is very shocking. It's a natural disaster. Home Minister has assured that every help the Uttarakhand government would need will be extended. There shall not be any hesitation on that: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
2:06 PM, 7 Feb
ITBP personnel assess the damages in Tapovan and area of Reni where flash flood occurred earlier today. (Photo source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/8qDJcsbbDt
ITBP personnel assess the damages in Tapovan and area of Reni where flash flood occurred earlier today.
2:07 PM, 7 Feb
Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are already deployed in Joshimath. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already moved from Dehradun to Joshimath. We are organising airlift for 3-4 more teams from Delhi to Dehradun onwards to Joshimath: SN Pradhan, DG NDRF
2:07 PM, 7 Feb
Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are already deployed in Joshimath. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already moved from Dehradun to Joshimath. We are organising airlift for 3-4 more teams from Delhi to Dehradun onwards to Joshimath: SN Pradhan, DG NDRF
2:07 PM, 7 Feb
The glacier breach has impacted the Rishiganga river & flooding has taken out one bridge being constructed by BRO. The upper reaches of the Rishiganga project also has been damaged. Chamoli, Joshimath and other downstream reaches will be affected: SN Pradhan, DG NDRF
2:07 PM, 7 Feb
A meeting is scheduled at Cabinet Secretariat on relief operations in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. DGs and Home Ministry officials to join the meeting.
2:07 PM, 7 Feb
While in Assam, PM Narendra Modi reviewed situation in Uttarakhand. He spoke to CM Trivendra Singh Rawat & other top officials. He took stock of rescue & relief work underway. Authorities are working to provide all possible support to affected:Prime Minister's Office
2:08 PM, 7 Feb
I am constantly monitoring unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand & nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities & getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations: PM Narendra Modi
2:08 PM, 7 Feb
Three choppers including two Mi-17 and one ALH Dhruv chopper of Air Force stationed in Dehradun and nearby areas for helping in rescue operations in flood-affected areas. More aircraft will be deployed as per the requirement on ground: IAF officials
2:08 PM, 7 Feb
Water flow in Alaknanda river has become normal past Nandprayag. Water level of the river is now 1 meter above normal but flow is decreasing. Chief Secretary, Disaster Secretary, Police officials & my all teams are monitoring the situation in disaster control room: CM TS Rawat pic.twitter.com/SYTxR9z8ZY
Water flow in Alaknanda river has become normal past Nandprayag. Water level of the river is now 1 meter above normal but flow is decreasing. Chief Secretary, Disaster Secretary, Police officials & my all teams are monitoring the situation in disaster control room: CM TS Rawat
2:08 PM, 7 Feb
Regarding the natural disaster in Uttarakhand, I've spoken to CM TS Rawat, DGs of ITBP & NDRF. All officers concerned are working on a war footing to rescue people. NDRF teams have left for rescue operations. Every possible help will be provided to Devbhoomi: HM Amit Shah
Show this thread
2:08 PM, 7 Feb
Some more NDRF teams are being airlifted to Uttarakhand from Delhi. We are constantly monitoring the situation: Home Minister Amit Shah
3:21 PM, 7 Feb
16 people who were trapped in Tapovan Dam are being shifted to safer places by Police: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar
3:22 PM, 7 Feb
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat being briefed on flood situation by Army and ITBP jawans, in Tapovan area of Chamoli district.
3:22 PM, 7 Feb
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat reaches near Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli; takes stock of the situation.
3:22 PM, 7 Feb
Casualties are feared to be between 100 to 150. Teams of ITBP, SDRF and NDRF have already reached the spot. Red alert has been issued: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash on Chamoli incident
3:22 PM, 7 Feb
Three bodies recovered at NTPC site in Tapovan area of Chamoli in Uttarakhand, says ITBP
3:23 PM, 7 Feb
Four Army columns, two Medical teams, and one Engineering Task Force have been deployed at Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Army helicopters are on aerial recce: Indian Army
3:24 PM, 7 Feb
As compared to developed countries which are rich and resourceful, the way India handled the pandemic is praiseworthy. FM Nirmala Sitharaman brought in timely economic packages through mini-budgets as part of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan': Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
3:24 PM, 7 Feb
PM Modi first aimed at saving human lives and then getting economy on track. Several countries prioritized economy over human lives, but India is the only country that focused on 'Jeevan', followed by 'Jeevika': Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
3:24 PM, 7 Feb
I pray to God that everyone stays fine and nobody is hurt: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
3:25 PM, 7 Feb
Indian Army has deployed choppers & troops for supporting Uttarakhand govt & NDRF to tackle the flood. Military station near Rishikesh actively involved in coordination of rescue & relief operations with local administration. Army headquarters monitoring the situation: Army
3:25 PM, 7 Feb
Six columns (around 600 personnel) of the Indian Army moving towards the flood-affected areas: Army officials
3:25 PM, 7 Feb
I have spoken to Union Home Secretary and I will speak to Home Minister soon. They have assured all possible help: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
3:38 PM, 7 Feb
We are gathering details on the flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. Our officials are in contact with authorities there. As it concerns Ganga river, we need to remain alert: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar