U'khand CM says 'ripped jeans' pave the way for 'societal breakdown', Navya Nanda asks ‘Change your mentality’

Priyanka tweets collage of PM Modi, Gadkari in khaki shorts to take a dig over 'ripped jeans' remark

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat 'apologises' but says wearing torn jeans not right

Why didn't you produce more children to get extra ration: Rawat to people

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat summoned to Delhi ahead of assembly polls

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 30: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has been summoned to Delhi by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) central leadership. His Delhi visit assumes significance as the state is slated to go to assembly polls next year.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Rawat's all scheduled engagements for Wednesday have been cancelled.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had stormed to power in Uttarakhand in 2017, winning 57 of the 70 Assembly seats in the state.

The BJP aims to return to power in the state with an even bigger victory than 2017. The party is focussing on taking the benefits of welfare schemes to people in the remotest areas, introducing more such schemes in the coming months and strengthening the party''s organisational structure up to the booth level.

The party also drew up programmes to be held from July to December.

A roadmap was discussed and it was decided that all the ministers, MLAs and party office-bearers will visit the 70 Assembly constituencies and 252 mandals in July and find on-the-spot solutions to problems.

The booth committees of the BJP will be elected in July, which will also see the appointment of the party''s poll conveners.

A meeting of the BJP''s morchas and office-bearers will be held at the state party headquarters on July 5. Another meeting of the party''s zilla and mandal working committees will also be held there on the same date.

A "vistarak yojana" to appoint vistaraks for the 70 constituencies will begin in August. In September, meetings of shakti kendras, booth committees and people''s representatives will be held. In October, the party will begin its "Jan Sampark Abhiyan".

Panna pramukh and booth-level conferences will be held in November, which may also see rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party will hold yatras in December.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 9:10 [IST]