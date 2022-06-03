Babul Supriyo, the roller coaster man, comes back with a Ballygunge win

Shotgun back in limelight with Asansol LS bypoll victory for TMC

Champawat bypoll: Fate of Pushkar Singh Dhami as Uttarakhand CM to be decided tomorrow

Uttarakhand: Pushkar Singh Dhami wins from Champawat seat, retains CM post

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 03: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday won the bypoll to the Champawat Assembly seat by more than 55,000 votes. Congress candidate Nirmala Gahtori has lost deposit.

The bypoll was crucial as Dhami had to win to remain as chief minister.

Dhami was locked in a straight contest with Congress' Nirmala Gehtori in the seat located in Kumaon region of the state.

Dhami who lost from Khatima in the state assembly polls held in February is trying his luck from Champawat to become an MLA - a constitutional requirement he needs to fulfil within six months of being sworn in as chief minister.

Former BJP MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned from the Champawat seat last month to make way for Dhami to contest from the seat.

The chief minister campaigned aggressively in Champawat along with Kailash Gehtori after filing his nominations on May 9 to seek votes by asking people to give him an opportunity to serve them.

BJP star campaigner and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also campaigned for Dhami in Tanakpur.

Know all about Pushkar Singh Dhami

Click Here to check Champawat bypoll resutls.