Uttarakhand civic poll results 2018: Counting For ULB elections begins

Dehradun, Nov 20: The fate of 4,978 candidates will be decided as counting of votes for the Uttarakhand urban local body elections takes place today. The polling was held on Sunday which saw over 60 per cent voter turnout. Polling was held in 84 urban local bodies (ULB) across Uttarakhand amid tight security on Sunday.

According to the state election commission office, the polling passed off peacefully in all 84 urban bodies, including seven municipal corporations, 39 municipal councils and 38 nagar panchayats.

However, repolling was held at ward no 106, 107 and 108 of Udhampur Singh Nagar district on Monday as polling had to be stopped due to technical snag.

There are 23.53 lakh voters in the state out of which 12.20 lakh are male and 11.33 lakh female.

The civic body polls are a high-stake battle for the ruling BJP which is looking to match its own impressive performance in assembly polls last year where it won 57 out of 70 seats.

The State Election Commission had last month announced that elections for 84 urban local bodies (ULB) in Uttarakhand would be held on November 18. After the poll panel issued notification, the Model Code of Conduct had come into force in the BJP-ruled.