Uttarakhand assembly resolves to declare cow as Rashtra Mata

Dehradun, Sep 20: A resolution to declare cow as Rashtra Mata or mother of the nation was passed by the Uttarakhand assembly.

The resolution moved by animal husbandry minister, Rekha Arya requests the centre to declare cow as the mother of the nation. While the Congress too backed the resolution, some members also said that adequate measures also should be taken to conserve and protect the cow and its progeny.

Indira Hridayesh, leader of the opposition said that giving this status to the cow is good. However we hear of cows dying in shelters across the country due to lack of care and facilities. The Congress has no problem with the resolution, but more needs to be done on the ground to truly respect the cow.