    coronavirus uttar pradesh pandemic

    Uttar Pradesh sees record spike of 27,426 new COVID-19 cases; Lucknow, Kanpur most affected

    Lucknow, Apr 16: In a recent development, Uttar Pradesh can be seen constantly reporting a spike in the new COVID-19 cases. A day after recording 20, 510 cases, India's fourth-largest state reported 27,426 new cases in the last 24 hours.

    yogi adityanath

    According to reports, this is the highest-ever daily spike in the state. While state capital Lucknow reported 6,598, Prayagraj recorded 1,758, and Varanasi 2,344.

    "Active cases at 1,50,676 while 9,583 deaths and 6,33,461 recoveries have been recorded so far in the state. 1,02,96,675 vaccine doses administered till now including 14,87,037 people who have received their second jab," Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

    Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry on Friday, said that India reported 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this biggest single-day spike the overall tally jumped to 14,291,917 cases on Friday.

    This is the second consecutive day that the country has registered over 2 lakh cases. On Thursday, India had reported 2,00,739.

    Story first published: Friday, April 16, 2021, 17:35 [IST]
