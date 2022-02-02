Uttar Pradesh polls: PM Modi to address digital rally on Feb 4

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly address a digital rally on February 4 where he will nearly cover 20 assembly constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, sources in the BJP informed news agency ANI.

It would be Modi's second digital rally with the first one being on January 31. Thursday's digital rally would cover nearly 20 assembly seats in western Uttar Pradesh.

While the first phase of assembly polls is on February 10, the second and third phases are on February 14 and 20. Most of the western UP constituencies would go for polls in the first three phases.

The Election Commission has so far not allowed full-fledge physical rallies, and only public meetings with a cap of 1000 people are allowed.

In the first of the seven phases, polling will be held in 58 assembly constituencies spread over 11 districts on February 10. The districts which are going to poll in the first phase are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. The final-phase polling will be on March 7 and the results will be declared on March 10.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 20:19 [IST]