YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttar Pradesh polls: PM Modi to address digital rally on Feb 4

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly address a digital rally on February 4 where he will nearly cover 20 assembly constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, sources in the BJP informed news agency ANI.

    Uttar Pradesh polls: PM Modi to address digital rally on Feb 4

    It would be Modi's second digital rally with the first one being on January 31. Thursday's digital rally would cover nearly 20 assembly seats in western Uttar Pradesh.

    While the first phase of assembly polls is on February 10, the second and third phases are on February 14 and 20. Most of the western UP constituencies would go for polls in the first three phases.

    The Election Commission has so far not allowed full-fledge physical rallies, and only public meetings with a cap of 1000 people are allowed.

    In the first of the seven phases, polling will be held in 58 assembly constituencies spread over 11 districts on February 10. The districts which are going to poll in the first phase are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. The final-phase polling will be on March 7 and the results will be declared on March 10.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi Assembly elections 2022 up election 2022

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 20:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X