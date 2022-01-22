Uttar Pradesh polls: Owaisi now promises two CMs for UP, if his new front gets power

India

oi-Prakash KL

Lucknow, Jan 22: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday announced that his newly-launched front 'Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha' will make two chief ministers for Uttar Pradesh, if they come to power.

He also promised three deputy chief ministers for the state, saying his new front will fight the UP Assembly polls on all its 403 seats.

Out of the two CMs, one will belong to the backward classes and the other to the Dalit community, he Owaisi said, adding the state will also have three Dy CMs, with one belonging to the Muslim community. "If voted to power, the Morcha will give two chief ministers to the state. Of this one will be from the OBC community, while the other will be from the Dalit community.

Apart from this, three deputy chief ministers will be made, of which one will be Muslim," Owaisi said. However, he did not explain under what provision of the Constitution the state will have two CMs.

He launched the new front jointly with little-known political outfit Jan Adhikaar Party of former Uttar Pradesh minister Babu Singh Kushwaha and an all-India body of government employees of the backward, Dalits and minority community, founded by Kanshi Ram in the 1970s.

Former UP minister Kushwaha was made the convenor of the new front. "The doors of the Morcha are open for other political parties," said Kushwaha. PTI