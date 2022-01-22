YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttar Pradesh polls: Owaisi now promises two CMs for UP, if his new front gets power

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Jan 22: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday announced that his newly-launched front 'Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha' will make two chief ministers for Uttar Pradesh, if they come to power.

    He also promised three deputy chief ministers for the state, saying his new front will fight the UP Assembly polls on all its 403 seats.

    Uttar Pradesh polls: Owaisi now promises two CMs for UP, if his new front gets power

    Out of the two CMs, one will belong to the backward classes and the other to the Dalit community, he Owaisi said, adding the state will also have three Dy CMs, with one belonging to the Muslim community. "If voted to power, the Morcha will give two chief ministers to the state. Of this one will be from the OBC community, while the other will be from the Dalit community.

    Apart from this, three deputy chief ministers will be made, of which one will be Muslim," Owaisi said. However, he did not explain under what provision of the Constitution the state will have two CMs.

    He launched the new front jointly with little-known political outfit Jan Adhikaar Party of former Uttar Pradesh minister Babu Singh Kushwaha and an all-India body of government employees of the backward, Dalits and minority community, founded by Kanshi Ram in the 1970s.

    Former UP minister Kushwaha was made the convenor of the new front. "The doors of the Morcha are open for other political parties," said Kushwaha. PTI

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 up election 2022

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X