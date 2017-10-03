Uttar Pradesh: Govt extends deadline by 15-day for madrassas to register on website

Lucknow, October 3: The September 30 deadline for all the madrassas in Uttar Pradesh to register themselves on the government website has been extended by 15 days.

The state government had earlier fixed September 15 as the deadline for their registration, but it was extended by 15 days up to September 30 as there were some technical issues.

"The last date for registration of madrassas was September 30, which has been extended by 15 days," Registrar UP Madrassa Education Board Rahul Gupta told PTI here. He said out of the 19,000 madrassas, 13,053 have so far registered themselves on the board's website.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on August 18 launched a website related to madrassas and orders were issued to upload all relevant information pertaining to the managing committee of the madrassas, teachers, students and other information by September 15.

About 560 madrassas in the state are fully funded, 4,600 are partially funded. The aim behind the move was to stop irregularities in the madrassas and bring a qualitative improvement in the Islamic institutions.

PTI