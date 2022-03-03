For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
LIVE
UP Election 6th Phase Live Updates: Action now shifts to Purvanchal region
India
New Delhi, Mar 2: The sixth phase of polling for 57 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held on Thursday. It will be held from 7 am till 6 pm.
The districts where polling is to be held in this phase include Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia.
The fate of 676 candidates including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be decided in the sixth phase of the state Assembly polls and the campaigning ended on Tuesday.
UP Election 5th Phase: Catch All The Live Updates Here:
Newest First Oldest First
Voting will be held at 13,930 polling stations and 25,319 polling booths under 179 police station areas, the UP police said in a statement. “Nine assembly constituencies - Gorakhpur City, Bansi, Etawah, Dumariaganj, Ballia Nagar, Phephna Bairia, Sikanderpur and Bansdih - have been kept in the sensitive category,” the police said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi rebutted by saying that BJP was only against her family, which has not bowed down to the saffron party. SP chief Yadav, during campaigning on these seats, had accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy of ending reservation and selling government organisations to the private sector. There are a total of over 2.14 crore voters in this phase.
Senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Adityanath, BJP president JP Nadda, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, criss-crossed the districts going to polls to campaign for their respective parties. Prime Minister Modi had attacked the BJP's rivals by tagging them as 'ghor pariwarvadi' (staunch dynasts) who, he said, can never make India capable or Uttar Pradesh empowered.
Prominent Faces in The Fray
The prominent faces in the fray in this phase are Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi (Pathardeva), Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi (Itwa), Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh (Bansi), state Ministers Shree Ram Chauhan (Khajani) and Jai Prakash Nishad (Rudrapur).
The Seats Which Are Going For Polls
The seats which are going to polls are Katehari, Tanda, Alapur (SC), Jalalpur, Akbarpur, Tulsipur, Gainsari, Utraula, Balrampur (SC), Shohratgarh, Kapilvastu (SC), Bansi, Itwa, Domariyaganj, Harraiya, Kaptanganj, Rudhauli, Basti Sadar, Mahadewa (SC), Menhdawal, Khalilabad, Dhanghata (SC), Pharenda, Nautanwa, Siswa, Maharajganj (SC), Paniyra, Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural, Sahajanwa, Khajani (SC), Chauri-Chaura, Bansgaon (SC), Chillupar, Khadda, Padrauna, Tamkuhi Raj, Fazilnagar, Kushinagar, Hata, Ramkola (SC), Rudrapur, Pathardeva, Rampur Karkhana, Bhatpar Rani, Salempur (SC), Barhaj, Belthara Road, Rasra, Sikandarpur, Phephna, Ballia Nagar, Bansdih and Bairiya.