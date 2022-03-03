UP Election 6th Phase Live Updates: Action now shifts to Purvanchal region

On Ukraine evacuation, PM Modi says because of India’s rising power

New Delhi, Mar 2: The sixth phase of polling for 57 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held on Thursday. It will be held from 7 am till 6 pm.

The districts where polling is to be held in this phase include Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia.

The fate of 676 candidates including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be decided in the sixth phase of the state Assembly polls and the campaigning ended on Tuesday.

Newest First Oldest First Voting will be held at 13,930 polling stations and 25,319 polling booths under 179 police station areas, the UP police said in a statement. “Nine assembly constituencies - Gorakhpur City, Bansi, Etawah, Dumariaganj, Ballia Nagar, Phephna Bairia, Sikanderpur and Bansdih - have been kept in the sensitive category,” the police said. Over 1.5 lakh security personnel will be deployed in this phase covering 57 assembly seats in 10 districts, where 2.1 crore people are eligible to vote, according to police. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi rebutted by saying that BJP was only against her family, which has not bowed down to the saffron party. SP chief Yadav, during campaigning on these seats, had accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy of ending reservation and selling government organisations to the private sector. There are a total of over 2.14 crore voters in this phase. Senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Adityanath, BJP president JP Nadda, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, criss-crossed the districts going to polls to campaign for their respective parties. Prime Minister Modi had attacked the BJP's rivals by tagging them as 'ghor pariwarvadi' (staunch dynasts) who, he said, can never make India capable or Uttar Pradesh empowered. Prominent Faces in The Fray The prominent faces in the fray in this phase are Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi (Pathardeva), Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi (Itwa), Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh (Bansi), state Ministers Shree Ram Chauhan (Khajani) and Jai Prakash Nishad (Rudrapur). Maximum Numbers of Voters The maximum numbers of candidates are in Tulsipur, Gorakhpur Rural and Padrauna and the least are in Salempur. Total Number of Voters A total of 2,14,62,816 voters including 1,14,63,113 males, 99,98,383 females and 1,320 third genders are expected to exercise their right to franchise to seal the fate of 676 candidates. 