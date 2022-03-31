Utkal Divas: Wishes, quotes, messages for Odisha Foundation Day

Youth, education, and talent: Naveen Patnaik's prerequisites for succeeding electorally in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Apr 01: Odisha will celebrate its 87th foundation day (Odisha Day aka Utkala Dibasa) on Friday in memory of the formation of the state as a separate state out of Bihar and Orissa Province with the addition of Koraput and Ganjam from the Madras Presidency on 1 April 1936.

Utakala Dibasha is celebrated on April 1 every year to remember the formation of the Odisha state after a struggle to be recognised as an independent state.

Under the British rule, Odisha was part of the Bengal presidency, which consisted of the present-day Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha.

The entire state indulges in merrymaking on Utkal Diwas with decorated shops, competitions arranged by local politicians, and cultural programs arranged by various families.

The main revolution in this separate state continued for three decades from the very day of the formation of Utkal Sammilani that led to the foundation of a separate Odisha Province.

On the occasion of Odisha formation Day, competitions are arranged by popular local politicians like fireworks competitions and sing-song program will be organised across the state.

Wishes, Quotes, Messages



The land of temples as they say but its more than this. A culturally rich place with great hospitality. The state whose achievements are less talked about but more visible on ground.

Happy Utkal Diwas to everyone.

Utkala Divas is celebrated to commemorate the foundation day of our state Odisha on 1st April. Best wishes to all sisters and brothers of Odisha on the occasion of Utkala Divas.

Sending lots of love, warm wishes and heartfelt greetings on this Orissa Day. Happy Utkala Divas 2022.

Humble tributes to the legendary leader, 1st Chief Minister of Odisha & Utkala Keshari Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab on his death anniversary.

On this Utkal Dibasa, I want everyone to have such love, affection and happiness, which is considered special.

Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Odisha on Utkala Divas.

Wishing everyone a happy Odisha Foundation Day. Let us all strive towards a better and brighter Odisha.

Humble tributes to the legendary leader, 1st Chief Minister of Odisha & Utkala Keshari Dr Harekrushna Mahatab on his death anniversary.

Greetings and best wishes to the people of Odisha on Statehood Day!

We Dreamt, We Fought and We Achieved. Happy Odisha Foundation day!

Story first published: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 19:31 [IST]