Used a Hindu name to conceal identity and plot terror says Headley 2

The questioning of Abdul Naeem alias Headley 2 has revealed that he went about his operations using a Hindu name.

Naeem said that he landed in Bihar and worked at a private firm under a Hindu name. From Bihar I visited the Nepal border several times. I was trying to find an easy and safe route for the terrorists from Pakistan to sneak in and carry out the attack.

An NIA official told OneIndia that by using the Hindu name he went about his operations and this helped him conceal his identity and not get suspected. I had made friends with several Hindus including women which helped gain easy access to several places and also carry out my operations without being suspected, Naeem told his interrogators.

Naeem an operative of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba also said that he had visited several places in Agra, Varanasi, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar to gather information about possible targets.

During the first round of investigation Naeem had told the NIA that the initial plan was to launch me into India in 2011, but my handlers felt that it would be better if there was more cooling off period. In 2014, I was sent to Bangladesh and told to infiltrate into India. They felt that it would be easier for me to infiltrate through West Bengal.

Things however did not go right and I was arrested as there was a look out notice for me in the Aurangabad case. When I was being taken to Mumbai from Kolkata, I realised the cops were complicit. I managed to escape from the train at Chhattisgarh.

I left for Uttar Pradesh where I stayed underground for several months. Gradually I began contacting other operatives who were to be part of this big operation. I went around collecting information about military installations and other big tourist locations in Himachal Pradesh, Naeem had also told the NIA

