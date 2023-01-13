US to train Ukrainian troops on Patriots

More than 100 soldiers from Ukraine are set to visit Oklahoma-based Fort Sill for the required training.

New Delhi, Jan 13: Amidst the Ukraine war, the United States has decided to train select soldiers from the Ukrainian army how to use the Patriot missile defence system. This could vex Russian leadership which has already maintained that the Western countries are waging a proxy war against Russia. The new development could also have severe complications for the whole Ukraine conflict.

Nonetheless, more than 100 soldiers from Ukraine are set to visit Oklahoma based Fort Sill for the required training. Over the years the Patriot missile defence system has become one of the most sought-after defence systems in the world. There are various reasons that it is one of the best, however, the crucial one is that it can stop cruise missiles.

Additionally, it is capable of holding back short-range ballistic missiles before they reach their intended target. Patriot missiles could also be used for hitting enemy aircraft.

Preparing Ukraine against Russian missile attacks

The decision clearly is an indication that the United States is preparing Ukraine to defend itself against Russian missiles. Moreover, Ukrainian president Zelensky had asked for a Patriot missile system from the US in his visit as according to him only these could defend them from Russian onslaught. This is a fulfilment of the promise that the US made to the Ukrainian leader.

Nearly 100 people are required to run and maintain a battery of Patriot missile defence systems. Therefore, the US will send just one battery of Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine. After initial training the system and the professionals would be dispatched to the forward lines in Ukraine.

In addition to the US, Germany has also promised a battery of Patriot missile defence systems. Thus, Ukraine will be owning two which could be sufficient for its defence as each Patriot battery consists of a truck-mounted launching system with eight launchers. Each of these launchers hold up to four missile interceptors.

The US and NATO offering full on support to Ukraine

There is a reason why the Ukraine war does not seem to end as it was expected earlier. The arming of Ukraine has continued from the Western countries. Not just the Patriot missile defence system but these nations have also offered a range of defence systems to Ukraine. For instance, Germany also pledged 4 IRIS-T air defence systems.

Similarly, the US pledged 8 mid-range National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, popularly called NASAMS. The country had already offered Avenger air defence systems to Ukraine as the conflict went on with Russia.

