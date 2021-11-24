YouTube
    US to host virtual summit on Democracy: China left out, Taiwan in

    New Delhi, Nov 24: US President Joe Biden has invited around 110 countries for a virtual summit on democracy in December. The countries include major Western allies but also Iraq, India and Pakistan according to the list posted on the website of the State Department.

    China is however not invited while Taiwan is. this is a move that risks angering Beijing which like the US is a member of NATO. Among the Middle Eastern countries, only Iraq and Israel will take part. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are not invited.

    Biden invited Brazil and Poland but not Hungary. South Africa, Nigeria and Niger are part of the list of invited nations.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 8:21 [IST]
