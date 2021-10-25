US pulled out of Afghanistan as it was losing to Taliban: Former Afghan envoy

New Delhi, Oct 25: The United States chose negotiations with the Taliban as it was losing the war in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, former US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation said.

Speaking to CBS News, he said that the US military had tried several times to strengthen its position on the battleground, but failed. The negotiation was a result of--based on the judgment that we weren't winning the war and therefore time was not on our side and better to make a deal sooner than later, he told Tolo News.

Washington chose the calendar based approach in its decisions on the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and did not take into account the real situation in the country, he further added.

"On the issue of building a democratic Afghanistan, I think that the US did not succeed. The struggle goes on. The Talibs are a reality of Afghanistan. We did not defeat them," he said. He also said that the Taliban has a different vision for the country, but there are hopes that more moderate views will prevail since the movement is a fractured one.

Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 10:19 [IST]