Urmi Boruah reminds us that Sky is not the limit

There is no limit to what a woman can accomplish, Mrs. Urmi Boruah, a living legend who reaffirms the true potential of sheer will and undying trust in herself to triumph her goals.

Coming from a small industrial city surrounded by sprawling tea estates in Assam called "Dibrugarh", Mrs. Boruah always stuck to her bucket full of dreams and desires. However, reality struck and she was suppressed under the pile of responsibilities and she got married at the age of 18.

Being married in a traditional family, handling household chores to kids everything was expected to be managed by her. Mrs. Boruah's roaring and rearing to become something remained the same. The most amazing thing about being a woman is the gift of being able to produce human life. At the age of 19, she gave birth to a ray of sunshine. Losing about 40 kgs post-pregnancy she decided to revive her fitness, eventually, she became a fitness coach.

It doesn't stop here, later she laid her path of fitness and became a successful aerobics trainer.

Physical and personal growth are two different halves of life with a thin line. She attained her physical growth but the personal growth remained unattained. Since childhood, she loved hearing stories of the beautiful princess wearing charming gowns. Her family was the biggest support. So she went on the journey of personal growth with the intent of evolving in terms of self-belief, confidence, and life skills. She represented India at the Mrs. Galaxy Pageant and showed everyone that if a woman is given the right option they will make it big.

As a woman, she believed that a woman can be empowered only when she believes in herself and has self-love. The world of beauty is an opportunity for Mrs. Boruah to spread the importance of self-love. It's her dream to rekindle the buried self-love of thousands of women who they lose on the path of self-criticism. With self-love, the intent of keeping oneself fit physically and mentally comes, and to make this seed sow in each woman's heart is the warm-hearted desire of this superwomen.

By 2021, she completed 18 years in the fitness community and gained vast experience of training more than 10,000 women globally.

She was awarded as runner-up at Mrs. India Inc 2019-20, without taking a break and celebrating the success she went on to represent India and the Asian continent at Mrs. Galaxy Pageant which made another feather in her beautiful cap of victory.

Even after all the hurdles in her life, she managed to maintain her personal and professional life very graciously. She is an inspiration to millions of people and her entire life journey till now inspires everyone to never stop dreaming and always work hard towards their goal.

"You can spend your lives drawing lines, or you can live your life crossing them.

