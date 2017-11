The UPSC NDA results NA(I) 2017 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

371 candidates who appeared for the exam have provisionally qualified for document verification. The scorecard will be available in the next 15 days.

How to check UPSC NDA results NA(I) 2017 results:

Go to upsc.gov.in

Click on notification that reads final result

Click on PDF on next page

Enter roll number

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News