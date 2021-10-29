UPSC to resume the interview process for Civil Services 2020 from August 2

UPSC Civil Services prelims result 2021 declared: How to check

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 29: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2021. Candidates, who have written the UPSC civil services exam 2021, can check their prelims result 2021 on the official website of UPSC.

Candidates who clear the prelims will be eligible to appear for the Mains. This year exams UPSC exam was conducted on October 10 amid fear over covid pandemic.

UPSC Civil services preliminary exam 2021 results: How to check

Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On What's New section, Click on UPSC Civil services preliminary exam 2021 results link

The PDF page will open

Check your name and roll number

Download and take a printout for future reference

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 22:30 [IST]