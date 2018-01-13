UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2017 declared

The UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2017 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Qualified candidates will now be eligible for the personality test for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group 'A' and Group 'B'). Interview of selected candidates will begin from 19 February 2018. 'Personality Tests will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The e-Summon Letter of Personality Test of candidates being called for Interview may be downloaded from the Commission's Website,' the notification reads. The results are available on upsc.gov.in.

OneIndia News