UPSC CDS Exam (I) 2018 Admit Card released, how to download

Written By:
The UPSC CDS Exam (I) 2018 Admit Card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates would be able to download their admit card using either their registration number or roll number. The notification for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2018 including SSC Women (Non-Technical) courses was released in November 2017 and the application process was conducted till December 4, 2017. The exam will be conducted in February 2018. The admit cards would be available for download till February 4, 2018. The admit card can be downloaded at upsc.nic.in.

How to download UPSC CDS Exam (I) 2018 Admit Card:

  • Go to upsc.nic.in
  • Click on the 'e-admit card: Combined Defence Service Examination (I) 2018'.
  • Step three: Click on the admit card link.
  • Select either registration number or roll number as the mode of download for admit card.
  • Enter the required information
  • Submit
  • Download
  • Take a printout

Story first published: Thursday, January 11, 2018, 7:02 [IST]
