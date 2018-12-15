  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Upendra Kushwaha meets Ahmed Patel: Is NDA ‘deserter' planning to side with Congress?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 15: Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha, who snapped ties with the NDA and resigned as union minister from the Modi cabinet last month, on Saturday met Congress MP Ahmed Patel at the latter's residence in New Delhi.

    Upendra Kushwaha meets Ahmed Patel (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
    Upendra Kushwaha meets Ahmed Patel (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    Kushwaha had severed ties with the BJP over the issue of seat sharing in Bihar for next year's Lok Sabha elections. It is not known if Kushwaha is considering joining the UPA but he surely is getting closer to the opposition. He may attend future joint opposition meetings during which plans to stop Modi from coming back to power in 2019 are discussed.

    Kushwaha is also facing a revolt from within RLSP. All its members in the Bihar Assembly declared that they were still with the NDA as they accused Kushwaha of pursuing personal interests in announcing a break-up with the coalition.

    [Upendra Kushwaha resigns as Union minister, says 'Modi did nothing for Bihar']

    Both Rashtriya Lok Samata Party MLAs - Sudhanshu Shekhar and Lalan Paswan - and its lone MLC Sanjiv Singh Shyam made a statement to this effect at a joint press conference in Patna.

    Upendra Kushwaha resigned on December 10 as Minister of State for Human Resource Development, after a prolonged battle with the BJP and other constituents over seat-sharing for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Read more about:

    upendra kushwaha ahmed patel nda

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 19:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue