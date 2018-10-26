Upendra Kushwaha calls on RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav after BJP agrees on 50-50 seat sharing formula

Patna, Oct 26: Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party chief Upendra Kushwaha met Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar on Friday evening.

The meeting, held at the Arwal Circuit guest house, comes just after BJP chief Amit Shah and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar announced in Delhi that the two parties have agreed to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election from equal number of seats.

The JD(U) had on Tuesday said it had negotiated a 'good deal' with the BJP on the seat sharing agreement, but both the allies had said they were not privy to the discussions.