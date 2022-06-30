UP: Woman hacked to death in Muzaffarnagar

India

PTI

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 30: A 60-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by unidentified people at her residence here, police said on Thursday.

Victim Urmila was in the kitchen when she was attacked with a sharp object on Wednesday night and she died on the spot, police said, referring to a complaint by her son Raju.

She was alone at her house in Kailash Nagar village at the time of the incident, they said. Circle officer Vinay Gautam said an FIR has been registered and arrests are yet to be made.

