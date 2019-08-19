  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP scribe & his brother killing 'unacceptable': Mamata Banerjee

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Aug 19: Terming the killing of a journalist working for a Hindi daily and his brother in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur as "unacceptable", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed her "shock" and grief over the incident.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    She extended her condolences to the family members of the two deceased and the team of the Hindi newspaper for which the journalist was working. "I am shocked and saddened to hear about the killing of young journalist Ashish Janwani and his brother in Uttar Pradesh.

    Unacceptable. My condolences to the grieving family and the Dainik Jagran team," Banerjee tweeted.

    Janwani and his brother were shot dead allegedly by liquor mafia in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The journalist had allegedly been threatened by the liquor mafia on several occasions in the past.

    While Janwani's brother died on the spot, he succumbed to his injuries.

    People have right to know about Netaji's disappearance: Mamata Banerjee

    Following the incident, the UP police have detained several people for questioning in connection with the incident.

    PTI

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 15:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue