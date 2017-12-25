Lucknow, Dec 25: On Monday, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee turned 93. Wishes poured in for the veteran politician from across the world. It has been more than a decade since Vajpayee was last seen in any public platform. Reports say his health does not permit him to leave his home.

The Bharat Ratna awardee is one of the tallest leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In order to give befitting honour to their "dear" leader on his special day, BJP workers in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh hosted a grand havan (a Hindu ritual of burning of offerings such as grains and ghee, which is held to mark births, marriages, and other special occasions).

During the havan, BJP workers prayed for Vajpayee's good health and long life, reported ANI.

"#UttarPradesh: BJP workers perform 'havan' in #Kanpur praying for good health and long life of former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee as he turns 93 today," tweeted ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to wish Vajpayee on his 93rd birthday. Modi also prayed for the former PM's good health.

"Birthday greetings to our beloved Atal Ji. His phenomenal as well as visionary leadership made India more developed and further raised our prestige at the world stage. I pray for his good health," tweeted Modi.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has put up a special flower plague depicting the former PM in front of his residence in the national capital to mark Vajpayee's 93rd birthday.

