UP polls: Where and in which polling booth will Mulayam Singh Yadav's family cast votes? Deets inside

    New Delhi, Feb 19: The entire family of Mulayam Singh Yadav will cast their votes in their native village Saifai on Sunday in the third phase of the ongoing UP Assembly elections.

    Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Prateek Yadav, Ankur Yadav, Abhishek Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Sarla Yadav, Premlata Yadav, Abhayram Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Akshay Yadav among others will cast their vote at the same polling booth in Saifai, as per ANI.

    Safai, which comes under the Jaswantnagar assembly constituency in the Etawah district, and Mulayam's brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav holds the assembly seat.

    The voter list has been put up at booth number 239 of Saifai.

    Mulayam Singh will cast his vote at booth number 239. Akhilesh Yadav's name is at the serial number 568 in the voter list while his wife Dimple Yadav at 572. The name of Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam, is also listed on the same booth at voter number 586.

    It has to be seen whether Aparna Yadav, who joined the BJP recently, will come to cast her vote with the family.

    So far, two phases of the seven phased polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly have been completed. The third phase of the elections is scheduled for February 20. Polling for the remaining phases will take place on February 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

    The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 up election 2022 mulayam singh yadav akhilesh yadav shivpal singh yadav

    Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 23:54 [IST]
