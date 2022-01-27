YouTube
    UP polls: SP's Azam Khan files nomination from Sitapur Jail

    Sitapur (UP), Jan 27: Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan on Wednesday filed his nomination for Rampur Sadar seat from inside Sitapur jail.

    The Returning Officer from Rampur visited the jail to get his nomination papers after an order was issued by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Rampur Court, Jailor RS Yadav told media.

    "As of now all paper formalities have been completed," he said. Rampur will go to polls on Feb 14 in the second phase of UP elections. Khan, MP from Rampur, is lodged in Sitapur jail since Feb 2020 in case of land grabbing and several others.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 8:35 [IST]
