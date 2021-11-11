UP polls: Priyanka Gandhi to launch padayatra in Lucknow

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 11: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch a padayatra or foot march across various parts of Lucknow. This is part of the Congress' Pragati Yatra launched last month in the poll bound state of Uttar Pradesh.

The foot march would begin at the Badi Kaliji Temple in the Chowk areas and end at the Dargah Hazarat Abbas. The Congress said that the padayatra aims at raising awareness regarding the party's electoral promises, especially in the interest of public welfare and women.

The route chosen for the march is also intended to play on the secular card and also reminding the people that the thread which binds India is a shared legacy above the realms of caste and religion.

Priyanka Gandhi has been actively campaigning in UP ahead of the assembly elections to be held next year. She had also taken part in several protests including the one in Lakhimpur Kheri.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 8:52 [IST]