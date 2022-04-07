UP polls: Candidates winning margin was at 47%

IIT graduate attacks two constables at Gorakhnath temple; UP govt terms it an 'act of terror'

New Delhi, Apr 07: The winners of the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly elections, 2022 won by an average of 47 per cent of total votes polled. In the 2017 elections winners won by an average of 43 per cent of total votes polled.

85 (36 per cent) winners won with 50per cent and above of the total votes polled in their constituency. 149 (64per cent) winners won with less than 50per cent of the total votes polled in their constituency said a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

51 (25 per cent) out of 205 winners with declared criminal cases have won with a vote share of 50 per cent and above. 103 (28 per cent) out of 366 crorepati winners have won with a vote share of 50 per cent and above.

Margin of Victory:

15 winners have won with a margin of victory of less than 1000 votes.

8 winners have won with more than 40per cent of margin of victory.

Winners with Declared Criminal Cases and their Margin of Victory:

78 out of 205 winners with declared criminal cases have won against a runner up with a clean background.

Among these 78 winners, 3 winners have won with more than 30per cent margin of victory.

Amit Agarwal (BJP) from Meerut Cantt. constituency won with 48per cent margin of victory.

Crorepati Winners and their Margin of Victory:

49 out of 366 crorepati winners have won against a non-crorepati runners up.

Among these 49 winners, 7 winners have won with more than 30 per cent margin of victory.

Among these, Atul Garg (BJP) from Ghaziabad constituency won with 43per cent margin of victory.

Performance of Women Winners:

Among the 403 winners, 47 are women.

Among these 47 women winners, 5 women winners have won with more than 20per cent margin of victory.

Among the women winners, Anjula Singh Mahaur (BJP) from Hathras Constituency has won with the highest vote share, i.e. 59per cent in her constituency and 38per cent margin of victory.

Performance of Re-elected Winners:

Out of total 209 re-elected winners, none have won with less than 35per cent of vote share in their respective constituencies. 64(31per cent) have won with more than 50per cent of vote share.

92(44per cent) re-elected winners have won with less than 10per cent of margin of victory whereas 17 have won with more than 30per cent of margin of victory.

NOTA:

The NOTA button instated by the ECI in 2013 gave the voters an option of rejecting all the candidates in their constituency. Out of 9,21,62,896 votes polled in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, 2022, 6,37,304 (0.69per cent) were polled for NOTA.

