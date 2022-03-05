UP assembly polls 2017: Rita Bahuguna Joshi, the Congress deserter, who is yet to be BJP favourite

UP polls: BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son joins SP

India

oi-Prakash KL

Lucknow, Mar 5: Ahead of the seventh phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, Mayank Joshi, son of BJP MP from Allahabad Rita Bahuguna Joshi, joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday. Thus putting an end to the weeks of speculations.

Mayank Joshi, who is also the grandson of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna, joined the Samajwadi Party at an election rally in Azamgarh. On February 22, Joshi had met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"Grandson of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Late Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna ji, youth leader Shri Mayank Joshi took membership of Samajwadi Party in Azamgarh in the presence of national president Akhilesh Yadav. Welcome and thanks," the SP said on its Twitter handle.

However, Rita Bahuguna Joshi said that she will remain in the BJP and has full faith in the national leadership, according to her media in-charge of Abhishek Shukla. In a statement, he said the BJP MP is presently in Tripura for a Parliamentary Committee meeting, where she came to know through the news media that Mayank Joshi has joined the Samajwadi Party.

If we go by the reports, Rita Bahuguna was trying for a BJP ticket for her son from the Cantt assembly constituency of Lucknow, but the party fielded Law Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi was the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee and had joined the BJP before the 2017 assembly elections. She won the Cantt assembly constituency in Lucknow by defeating SP candidate Aparna Yadav, SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law, who has now joined the BJP.

She was also made a minister in the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath but in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she was nominated by the BJP from the Allahabad parliamentary constituency and won the election. She was also a Congress MLA from the Cantt area in 2012. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 22:09 [IST]