YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP polls 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini, other BJP MLAs join SP in presence of Akhilesh Yadav

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Jan 14: Former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and prominent OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Friday joined the Samajwadi Party along with another rebel minister Dharam Singh Saini.

    UP polls 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini, other BJP MLAs join SP in presence of Akhilesh Yadav

    Five BJP MLAs and Apna Dal (Sonelal) legislator Amar Singh Chaudhary also joined the SP in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav. The five BJP MLAs who joined the SP are Bhagwati Sagar (Bilhaur in Kanpur), Roshanlal Verma (Tilhar in Shahjahanpur), Vinay Shakya (Bidhuna in Auraiya), Brijesh Prajapati (Tindwari in Bahraich) and Mukesh Verma (Shikohabad in Firozabad).

    Chaudhary is MLA from Shohratgarh. They were given the SP membership at its office here. The resignation of state Labour Minister Maurya had come as a jolt to the ruling BJP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

    The developments appear to strengthen the SP's influence among the non-Yadav OBCs in the state, less than a month before the crucial elections that will also have an impact on the 2024 parliamentary polls. Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to have a seven-phase poll beginning from February 10.

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022

    Story first published: Friday, January 14, 2022, 15:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X