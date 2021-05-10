YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh

    UP police launches probe into visit of Thai woman, 7 days after her death from COVID

    By
    |

    Lucknow, May 10: The Uttar Pradesh Police has started a probe into the visit of a Thai woman to Lucknow, seven days after she died at a hospital here due to COVID-19, an official said on Sunday. The investigation is being headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Sanjeev Suman, Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    He said that the probe team has started questioning people in the case.

    The Thai national had come to the city in April and during her stay contracted the coronavirus. She was admitted to the emergency unit of the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, according to official information.

    She died on May 3 and after completing necessary formalities with the Thai embassy, her last rites were performed.

    The inquiry was launched after allegations on social media that a politician''s son had links to the woman.

    Haryana extends coronavirus lockdown by a week till May 17Haryana extends coronavirus lockdown by a week till May 17

    BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth on Sunday wrote a letter to the Lucknow Police Commissioner demanding that a probe into her visit be initiated and action be taken against those spreading "false" information on social media.

    Commissioner Thakur said that he has received Seth''s letter.

    In his letter, Seth also mentioned that information about the woman''s stay, on who booked her a hotel, who visited her and CCTV footage of her visitors be obtained.

    He also demanded that details about the person who admitted the woman to the hospital be made public.

    MORE uttar pradesh NEWS

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X