For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
LIVE
UP Phase 1 Elections 2022 LIVE: Voting for 58 seats of western UP begins at 7 am; State borders sealed
India
New Delhi, Feb 09: The wait is almost over as the first phase of the polling in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 is all set to take place on February 10, Thursday. Campaigning for the first phase of the UP assembly election 2022 ended on Tuesday, February 8, at 6 pm.
Polling will be held in 7 phases in UP. In the first phase, 58 assembly constituencies from eleven districts will go to poll on February 10.
The polling will start at 7 am in these constituencies according to the guidelines of the Election Commission to ensure Covid-safe polls. The voting will end at 6 pm.
Newest First Oldest First