YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    UP Phase 1 Elections 2022 LIVE: Voting for 58 seats of western UP begins at 7 am; State borders sealed

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 09: The wait is almost over as the first phase of the polling in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 is all set to take place on February 10, Thursday. Campaigning for the first phase of the UP assembly election 2022 ended on Tuesday, February 8, at 6 pm.

    UP Phase 1 Elections 2022 LIVE: Voting for 58 seats of western UP begins at 7 am; State borders sealed

    Polling will be held in 7 phases in UP. In the first phase, 58 assembly constituencies from eleven districts will go to poll on February 10.

    The polling will start at 7 am in these constituencies according to the guidelines of the Election Commission to ensure Covid-safe polls. The voting will end at 6 pm.

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:32 AM, 10 Feb
    The police in poll-bound Gautam Buddh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh have seized Rs 6.38 crore “unaccounted cash” and over one lakh litres of illicit liquor since the model code of conduct was implemented, officials said on Wednesday.
    12:31 AM, 10 Feb
    The model code of conduct for the polls was enforced on January 8 while campaigning stopped Tuesday evening, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flying down to the district for a poll programme in the nick of time.
    12:31 AM, 10 Feb
    Voting in the three assembly constituencies of Noida, Dadri and Jewar in the district will take place on Thursday during the first phase of polls in the state. The three seats have a combined voter count of over 16 lakh.
    12:26 AM, 10 Feb
    As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase. In 2017, the BJP bagged 53 of the 58 seats, while the Samajwadi Party and the BSP had got two seats each. One seat had gone to the Rashtriya Lok Dal.
    12:24 AM, 10 Feb
    The first phase will cover the Jat-dominated belt of western UP from where farmers had participated actively in the stir against the Centre's three agri laws in the national capital.
    12:21 AM, 10 Feb
    The districts where the elections will be held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.
    12:19 AM, 10 Feb
    The canvassing for the first phase remained confined to the virtual medium due to a ban on road shows and physical rallies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
    12:12 AM, 10 Feb
    Ministers whose fate will be decided in the first phase include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain.
    12:11 AM, 10 Feb
    The polling will start at 7 am in these constituencies according to the guidelines of the Election Commission to ensure Covid-safe polls. The voting will end at 6 pm.

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 up election 2022

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X