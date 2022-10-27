YouTube
    UP: Man films wife committing suicide, does nothing to stop her

    New Delhi, Oct 27: A man from Uttar Pradesh filmed his wife attempting to hang herself. He later showed the video to her family after her death by suicide. The couple Sanjay and Shobita Gupta had been married for four years.

    The video taken on the mobile phone apparently by Sanjay shows Shobita with a noose around her neck, trying to hang herself from the fan above the bed. Sanjay makes no attempt to stop her at any point, even when she is on the brink. He says, 'great. This is your mindset. You have a very poor mindset.' She then takes off the noose and glares at him. It is not clear what happened next.

    Shobita's father Raj Kishore Gupta said that he received a call from his son-in-law stating that she had died by suicide. When the family reached her home, her body was lying on the bed and Sanjay was giving her CPR.

    Sanjay showed them the video that she had died by suicide. The father said that they were shocked that instead of taking her to the hospital, he was giving her CPR. The parents then took her to the hospital where she was declared dead. They later went to the police. A relative quoted by NDTV said that they were in a state of shock. Instead of saving her, he was shooting a video and taking to her calmly.

    uttar pradesh wife suicide death

    Story first published: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 11:14 [IST]
    X