Demolition to go ahead as Rane gets no relief in SC

UP hospital which administered mosambi juice to patient faces bulldozer heat

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Oct 26: A private hospital in Uttar Pradesh where a patient suffering from dengue died after being administered mosambi juice instead of blood platelets now faces a bulldozer test.

A demolition notice has been issued to the Global Hospital and Trauma Centre in Prayagraj after it was learnt that the construction was unauthorised. The notice says that the hospital was built without permission and should be vacated by Friday.

Following a preliminary inquiry the hospital was sealed. There are no patients there anymore. The hospital authorities have not replied to earlier notices in this regard and a demolition order had been passed earlier this year.

10 held for selling fake platelets in UP's Prayagraj after 'Mosambi juice' death

The family of the deceased alleged that he had been administered sweet lime or mosambi juice in a bag marked plasma. The patients health deteriorated after transfusion from the bag. He was shifted to another hospital where he died.

They were told by the second hospital that the disputed platelet bag contained a mix of chemicals and something sweet like mosambi juice. The medical report is yet to be made public.

The police have now busted a gang that supplied fake platelets and arrested 10 persons. It was learnt that they would take plasma from blood banks and repackage them as platelets.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 10:55 [IST]