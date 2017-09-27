UP: Girl raped by self-styled godman for 8 months in captivity

A 22-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a self styled baba in Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh. The 60-year-old self-styled godman has been identified as Baba Siyaram Das who runs multiple educational institutes including some degree colleges. He also has stakes in several properties located at Lucknow, Barabanki, Agra and Hathras districts.

In her complaint, the victim has accused 'baba' Siya Ram Das and two other people for sexually assaulting her for eight months in captivity at a degree college in the neighbouring district. She also said that she was subjected to a lot of torture and also strangers used to exploit her too.

The incident came to light when the victim dialed up police control room late on Monday night.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police,''On complaint filed by girl, an FIR has been filed against Baba Siya Ram Das & been brought in for questioning. She has named two other ppl in her complaint.''

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

OneIndia News