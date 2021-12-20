UP Free Tablet Smartphone Yojana 2021: How to apply online, registration, eligibility and more

Day not far when UP will be identified as most modern state: PM Modi in Shahjahanpur

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Dec 20: Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is set to distribute free smartphones and tablets to about one crore final year students in the state, starting from December 25.

The launch of new scheme marks the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A large number of students, including girls, from every district of the state likely to get benefit from the scheme.

The scheme is aimed at making students technically sound.

On December 25, the chief minister will distribute 60,000 smartphones and 40,000 tablets to the youths. More than 38 lakh youths have registered themselves on the Digi Shakti Portal. Further registration is going on.

The government has placed an order worth Rs 2,035 crore for the purchase of smartphones and tablets from for the purchase of smartphones and tablets.

Orders have been placed for 10.50 lakh smartphones at the rate of Rs 10,740 per smartphone and for 7.20 lakh tablets at the rate of Rs 12,606 per tablet.

For temporary reference you can visit http://upcmo.up.nic.in/ or https://up.gov.in/ to know more about the scheme.

Eligibility:

Candidate must be a student and a Uttar Pradesh resident.

Final year students of MA, BA, BSc, ITI, MBBS, MD, BTech, and MTech, among others, will be given preference.

Students with 60 per cent and above can apply for the scheme.

The annual income of the family should not be above 2 lakh per annum.

UP Free Smartphone: Documents needed

• College Id Certificate

• Aadhaar Card

• Residence Proof

• Marks sheet

• Contact details

• Caste certificate (if needed)

• Recent Passport Size photo

UP Free Smartphone: How to register?

Visit the official website of UP govt visit http://upcmo.up.nic.in/ or https://up.gov.in/ (Once the scheme is activated)

• On the homepage, click on the Schemes section.

• Now select the UP Free Smartphone Application form 2021

• A new window will open along with the Registration form.

• Fill in all the required details

• Download your documents with the application form.

• Check once and submit.

• On successful registration, you will get one reference number for the application.

• Save it for further reference

Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 15:27 [IST]