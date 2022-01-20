UP Elections Opinion Poll: What percentange of people want BJP's Yogi Adityanath to return as CM?

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 20: All the key parties have sounded poll bugle in Uttar Pradesh as the state goes to poll in just a matter of weeks. Considered as a semi-final for 2024 general elections, it is an important poll for all the parties including the BJP, which is going all out to ensure that it returns to power in the most populous state of the country.

    UP Elections Opinion Poll: What percentange of people want BJPs Yogi Adityanath to return as CM?

    All the polls have indicated that there is a fight between BJP and SP. So, what percentage of people want BJP's Yogi Adityanath to return as the CM?

    As per Zee News' survey, 47 per cent of respondents expressed their wish to see Yogi occupying the CM post again. Akhilesh Yadav comes second as 35 per cent of people want him to become the next CM.
    Seven per cent of people want BSP's Mayawati, who is not contesting the elections, to become the next CM. Last but not the least, five per cent of people expressed their wish to see Priyanka Gandhi Vadra occupying the state's top position.

    The survey also claims that 47 per cent of respondents in Awadh (includes Lucknow, Prayagraj, Ayodhya among others), 48 per cent in Purvanchal, 50 per cent in Bundelkhand, 47 per cent in Ruhekand, 47 per cent in Central UP and 43 per cent in Western UP want him to become the next CM of Uttar Pradesh.

    Whereas 34 per cent of respondents in Awadh (includes Lucknow, Prayagraj, Ayodhya among others), 35 per cent in Purvanchal, 31 per cent in Bundelkhand, 37 per cent in Ruhekhand, 35 per cent in Central UP and 41 per cent in Western UP want Akhilesh Yadav to become the next CM.

    yogi adityanath akhilesh yadav Assembly elections 2022 up election 2022

    Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 22:02 [IST]
    Settings X
    X