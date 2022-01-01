UP Elections: BJP reaches out to 80 Brahmin organisations to voters from the community

New Delhi, Jan 1: The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to woo Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh who make up for a significant size of the electorate. In a bid to win their trust, the saffron party has reached out to 90 organisations from the community in the state.

The party had constituted a 4-member committee on December 26 with a 25-day target was given to reach out to the Brahmin voters. The committee is chaired by former Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla, and comprises members Mahesh Sharma, Abhijat Mishra, and Ram Bhai Morakiya.

After the first meeting in Lucknow, the members are now ready for the second meeting on January 4, sources informed ANI. The main aim of the committee is to inform the Brahmin voters about the initiatives taken by the state and the centre for the welfare of the community.

The party has already reached out to 80 organisations and has plans to reach seven more organisations, ANI reports. The constituencies, where the party do not have Brahmin faces, will be given priority as it plans to reach out to the community from January 6.

"We have to tell the people about our achievements. The majority of the people are happy with the work done by the BJP government. There may be a possibility that some of them are not pleased, the party will reach out to all the Brahmin voters to end their displeasure," committee member Abhijat Mishra told ANI.

"There are many such voters who vote for BJP and who selflessly work at the time of elections. They also consider themselves a member of the party," Mishra added.

He claimed that not everyone will be happy with the decisions made by the goverment. "Matbhed ho sakta hai, manbhed nahi. When there is any decision made, it is not necessary that everyone would like it," he said.

Mishra accused the Opposition of "spreading confusion among the Brahmin community about them being displeased with the government and said that it is an environment created by them. "The Opposition spread a lot of negativity and confusion. They spread the misinformation that the Brahmin community is displeased with the BJP and has united against our party to defeat us. This is an environment created by them," he concludes.

As per 2011 Census, Brahmins accounts for approximately 10 per cent of the total population.

Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 13:50 [IST]