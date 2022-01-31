UP Deputy CM’s Aladdin lamp analogy ahead of polls

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 31: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday likened the Congress party to a "dilapidated building", liable to "collapse anytime".

While addressing a "Prabhavi Matdata Samvaad (Influential Voters' Dialogue) programme, the minister also said some parties think winning elections is like rubbing an Alladin Lamp but little are they realising that the process is only exposing their links with criminals, PTI reported.

"The Congress is a dilapidated building. It can collapse anytime because it has only worked to make the country hollow," said Sharma.

"The political parties which remained absent so far, have started lighting their 'Aladdin lamps' as soon as the elections were announced. However, by lighting this lamp, they have only highlighted their candidates with criminal backgrounds," the deputy Chief Minister said, apparently referring to the Samajwadi Party.

"This will only lead to problems of criminalisation in the state," he added.

"Dynastic politics is rampant in the opposition parties. On the post of the party chief, a person from the family sits. In the Congress, it is the member of the Gandhi or Vadra family. In the Samajwadi Party, it is members of only one family. In the BJP, even an ordinary worker becomes the party chief," he said.

(PTI)

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 13:26 [IST]