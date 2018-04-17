UP: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj demands action against alleged 'nightclub'

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj who courted a fresh controversy by inaugurating a 'nightclub' in Lucknow on Monday demanded action against the same.

Sakshi Maharaj in a written letter to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) demanded action against the alleged 'nightclub' that he had 'mistakenly' inaugurated.

In his letter, the BJP MP said that he had been tricked into believing he was inaugurating a restaurant.

"On Sunday, a lawyer named Rajjan Singh Chauhan of my constituency Unnao took me to inaugurate a restaurant in Aliganj, Lucknow. Sumit Singh and Amit Gupta, owners of the restaurant, had requested Chouhan to get their restaurant inaugurated by me," he said in the letter.

The BJP MP further said in his letter to the senior police official that his sacred image has been badly hurt by the incident.

The nightclub, called Let's Meet, was inaugurated by Sakshi Maharaj reportedly on Sunday.

Sakshi Maharaj is known for his controversial remarks including when he asked Hindu women to have at least four children, sparking condemnation from the Opposition which alleged that the ruling party was trying to polarise society.

