UP: 14 people who were stranded due to heavy rains rescued

Lucknow, Sep 2: A total of 18 people who were stranded at two different places in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rains have been rescued. While the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters rescued 8 fishermen stranded on an island near Erech Dam on Betwa River in Garautha Tehsil of Jhansi, the Indian Army rescued 6 people stranded in a marooned village due to sudden downpour in Talbehat tehsil of Lalitpur district.
Six people were marooned in a village of Lalitpur district Sunday morning following heavy rains.
Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, "All six people were successfully rescued in Lalitpur district. The IAF team did a fantastic job."
He also said, "The district magistrate of Jhansi has confirmed that all eight fishermen have been successfully rescued."
