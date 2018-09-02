  • search

UP: 14 people who were stranded due to heavy rains rescued

    Lucknow, Sep 2: A total of 18 people who were stranded at two different places in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rains have been rescued. While the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters rescued 8 fishermen stranded on an island near Erech Dam on Betwa River in Garautha Tehsil of Jhansi, the Indian Army rescued 6 people stranded in a marooned village due to sudden downpour in Talbehat tehsil of Lalitpur district.

    IAF choppers in action

    Six people were marooned in a village of Lalitpur district Sunday morning following heavy rains.

    Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in UP

    Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, "All six people were successfully rescued in Lalitpur district. The IAF team did a fantastic job."

    More rains are predicted for UP

    He also said, "The district magistrate of Jhansi has confirmed that all eight fishermen have been successfully rescued."

    (Images credit - ANI/Twitter)

