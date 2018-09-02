UP: 14 people who were stranded due to heavy rains rescued

IAF choppers in action

Six people were marooned in a village of Lalitpur district Sunday morning following heavy rains.

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in UP

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, "All six people were successfully rescued in Lalitpur district. The IAF team did a fantastic job."

More rains are predicted for UP

He also said, "The district magistrate of Jhansi has confirmed that all eight fishermen have been successfully rescued."