YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Unwarranted': India condemns UN official's statement on arrest of Teesta Setalvad

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 29: India on Wednesday dismissed as "completely unwarranted", a statement by a UN official condemning the arrests of activist Teesta Setalvad and 'two other persons'.

    "We have seen a comment by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding legal action against Teesta Setalvad and 2 other persons. The remarks are completely unwarranted and constitute an interference in India's independent judicial system," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement, according to news agency ANI.

    Unwarranted: India condemns UN officials statement on arrest of Teesta Setalvad
    Activist Teesta Setalvad

    "Authorities in India act against violations of law strictly in accordance with established judicial processes. Labeling such legal actions as persecution for activism is misleading and unacceptable," says MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

    The UN's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has voiced concern over the arrest and detention of social activist Setalvad and called for her immediate release.

    "#India: We are very concerned by the arrest and detention of #WHRD @TeestaSetalvad and two ex-police officers and call for their immediate release. They must not be persecuted for their activism and solidarity with the victims of the 2002 #GujaratRiots," the UN Human Rights office said in a tweet on Tuesday.

    Setalvad and retired IPS officer RB Sreekumar have been arrested in a case related to alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent persons in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots. They are in custody of the Gujarat police till July 2.

    Their arrests over the weekend came a day after the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit given by an SIT to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riot case.

    Comments

    More TEESTA SETALVAD News  

    Read more about:

    teesta setalvad united nation

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 15:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X