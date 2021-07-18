'Unwarranted': IMA condemns Kerala's decision to ease lockdown restrictions for Eid

New Delhi, July 18: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called Kerala government's decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions on the occasion of Eid al-Adha or Bakri Eid as 'unwarranted'.

"IMA is pained to see amidst the raise of cases and seropositivity, the Kerala Government has issued an order to ease out lockdown followed in the state on the pretext of religious gatherings of Bakr I Eid. It is unwarranted and inappropriate at this time of medical emergency," IMA said.

"When many northern states like J&K, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttaranchal have stopped with a constructive sense of public safety the traditional and popular pilgrimage Yatras, it is unfortunate that the learned state of Kerala had taken these retrograde decisions," IMA said in a statement.

"With the sustained progression of vaccination, avoiding mass gatherings in any form is the responsible duty expected at this crucial time from every citizen of our country. After the proactive visionary call of the Honorable prime minister to stop revenge tourism and not to invite the third wave by mass gatherings many proposed religious and pilgrimage Yatras were cancelled," it said.

"With the dedicated and committed services of the government and the modern medical fraternity, today we are in the declining phase of the second wave throughout the country, except in few states like Kerala and Maharashtra where we are still having the high number of cases," IMA pointed out.

