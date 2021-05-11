Unqualified Setu, NoWin will not save, but two shots of vaccine will: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, May 11: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, referring to the apps, Arogya Setu and CoWin, slammed the Centre's policies for COVID-19 control and said that "Unqualified Setu and NoWin" will not save, but two jabs of COVID vaccine will do so.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Message to the app-dependent PM Modi government: Unfortunately, Covid-19 is spreading to those who do not have internet facility-that is, more than half the population of the country! Apps like 'Unqualified Setu and NoWin' will not save, but rather two jabs of vaccine will."

"The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is nothing short of a grave calamity and a direct consequence of the PM Modi government's indifference, insensitivity and incompetence. It is the direct result of the central government's wilful disregard for scientific advice, its premature declaration of victory over the pandemic (that turned out to be just the first wave), and its unwillingness and inability to plan in spite of warnings sounded not only by public health experts but also by the Standing Committee of Parliament," stated a press release by the Congress party.

The Congress Working Committee is concerned about the Modi government's vaccination strategy. Vaccine supplies are insufficient, yet the government denies the hard facts. The pricing policy is opaque and discriminatory. And contrary to economic and all other logic, the government has passed on the financial responsibility for vaccinating the 18-44 year population to the state governments, which are already facing severe financial stress.

Worse, the mandatory online registration without a walk-in option will exclude -- and may have already excluded --millions of our citizens, particularly those in rural areas and those belonging to the weaker sections of society.

After the last meeting of the CWC on April 17, Dr Manmohan Singh wrote to the Prime Minister giving five specific suggestions to increase vaccine supplies and coverage. However, instead of taking his suggestions in the constructive spirit in which they were offered, the Prime Minister instructed the Union Health Minister to reply to Dr Manmohan Singh in a most undignified manner.

