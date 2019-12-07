Unnao rape survivor’s father demands Hyderabad like encounter for accused

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 07: The father of Unnao rape victim on Saturday demanded the perpetrators meet the same fate as the accused in the Hyderabad veterinarian's rape-and-murder case and be shot dead.

"All I want from the government and the authorities is that either they should be hanged or they should be shot dead, like what happened near Hyderabad. I am not greedy. I don't want any house to be made. I don't want anything else," the father told reporters.

"My daughter was travelling alone, going to Raebareli to catch a train," he said.

The brother of the Unnao rape victim said his sister will get justice when all those accused of brutalising her will go to the place "where she has gone".

'Extremely sad', case will be fast tracked: Adityanath on Unnao rape victim's death

"She asked me that brother please save me. I am very sad that I could not save her," he told reporters.

He said the persons involved in the incident should be killed either by encounter or by hanging, adding that they do not have any right to live.

"We will go to Bihar from here. She has already been burnt by the accused persons and now we will burry her," he said.

The 23-year-old woman, who was set ablaze by some men, the accused who raped her in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh has died at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Friday night.

Reportedly the victim had suffered 90 per cent burns and died of a cardiac arrest at the Safdarjung Hospital at 11:40 pm on Friday.

Set ablaze, Unnao rape victim dies at Delhi Safdarjung Hospital

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday termed the death of Unnao gangrape victim "extremely sad" and conveyed his condolences to the aggrieved family.

The Chief Minister in a press note said that all the accused have been arrested and the case will be taken to a fast-track court.