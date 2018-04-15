Unnao rape case: Shashi Singh, woman who lured victim to BJP MLA, sent to 4 days police custody

Shashi Singh, the woman who allegedly lured the victim to BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on the day of alleged crime on the promise of providing a job, has been sent to 4 days police custody on Sunday.

The victim's mother had alleged in the complaint given to the UP Police, which is now part of the CBI FIR, that the woman lured her daughter to the MLA after which he raped her.

She has also alleged that while the MLA was raping her daughter, Shashi Singh stood outside the room as a guard.

The agency arrested Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the prime accused in the case, last night after 16 hours of questioning at its office in Lucknow.

On Friday, the Allahabad High Court slammed the inaction by the Uttar Pradesh government and underlined that in spite of complaint from the victim to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 17, 2017, no substantial action was taken by the police.

