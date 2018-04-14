Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar sent to 7-day CBI custody

BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, one of the accused in the Unnao rape case, was on Saturday (April 14) sent to seven-day CBI custody. He was arrested by the CBI on Friday after over 15 hours of questioning.

"We support a fair investigation. He has been sent to 7-day CBI custody," BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's lawyer told the media today.

The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the CBI to arrest Kuldeep Singh Sengar. A bench comprising Chief Justice DB Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar gave the direction to the agency after the counsel for the Uttar Pradesh government informed it that Sengar has been detained for interrogation and not arrested yet.

The court had earlier directed the CBI to carry out investigation strictly in accordance with law and to consider filing an application for cancellation of bail granted to other accused in the case. It had also directed the CBI to file a status report by May 2.

The CBI registered three separate cases in connection with the alleged rape and detained Sengar for questioning in the early hours today. The cases pertain to the alleged rape, killing of the girl's father and a case of arms act which was slapped on her father in which he was arrested by local police. He had subsequently died in judicial custody and the autopsy report showed serious injuries on his body.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day