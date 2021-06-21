YouTube
    Unlock Uttar Pradesh: Malls and restaurants to reopen from today; What is open, what is not?

    New Delhi, June 21: Malls and restaurants will reopen to welcome visitors in Uttar Pradesh after two months today (June 21). While they will be allowed to operate only at 50 per cent capacity, malls and restaurants can remain open till 9 pm on all other days except on weekends when lockdown will remain enforced.

    However, cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools, will remain closed.

    Here is a list of things of what is open and what is not?

    Will malls and restaurants be open in UP?

    Yes, at 50 per cent capacity on weekdays till 9 pm

    Will shops and markets remain open?

    Yes outside containment zones for five days a week

    Have the curfew timings been relaxed?

    Yes, but two hours on weekdays. Curfew would be in place between 9 pm and 7 am

    Can government and private offices function?

    Yes, with full capacity

    Will cinema halls, stadiums, gyms, and swimming pools, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions remain open?

    No

    How many people are allowed at weddings and functions?

    Only 50 will be allowed both in closed and open venues

    Can religious activity take place?

    Yes, with only 50 people

    Story first published: Monday, June 21, 2021, 11:10 [IST]
    X