Unlock 2.0: Fresh guidelines to be out on June 30; States make their choice as COVID cases surge

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 29: As coronavirus cases in India are showing record spikes with several states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal demonstrating a rising trend, governments in a fix of either opening up activities further with the advent of second phase of Unlock beginning July 1 or of resorting to varying degrees of lockdown in an attempt to conatain sread of coronavirus.

The central government is likely to issue guidelines for Unlock 2.0 around June 30. However, tightening their containment strategy, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh announced a door-to-door survey joining other states and union territories, including Delhi, Goa and Odisha, while a 14-day lockdown began from Sunday evening in Guwahati in Assam.

With the country witnessing a surge of 3,38,324 infections from June 1 as the lockdown restrictions eased, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people have to remain more vigilant in the "unlock" period and cautioned that failure to follow COVID-19 norms will put at risk their lives and those of others.

India will have to focus on defeating coronavirus and bolstering the economy, he said.

"Always remember, if you do not wear a mask, do not observe the two-yard social distancing norms or do not take other precautions, you are putting others at risk besides yourselves, especially the elderly and children at home," he said in his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio address.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made it clear that the restrictions will continue even after June 30 as the crisis is not yet over.

"Even if I am not using the term lockdown, do not misunderstand and lower your guard. In fact, we need to show more stringent discipline," he said.

"We can''t leave this war halfway in this final phase. I am sure that you will continue to cooperate with the government to ensure that lockdown is not reimposed," he said in a televised address.

Delhi

In Delhi, where authorities are implementing a revised strategy after a major surge in cases, the number of COVID-19 containment zones has risen from 218 to 417 after a re-mapping of such areas, while around 2.45 lakh people have been screened in a mammoth house-to-house survey to check the spread of COVID-19.

The national capital recorded 2,889 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city over the 83,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,623.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh''s Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the state will also launch a large-scale campaign from Meerut division in July, where house-to-house survey will be undertaken similar to the pulse polio immunisation.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government said it will launch a ''Kill Corona'' campaign from July 1 to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state, where 13,186 cases have been reported so far.

Under the campaign, door-to-door survey will be conducted and tests would also be done on citizens for other diseases as well, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said during a virtual review meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic Chouhan said during the 15-day campaign, 2.5 lakh tests will be carried out and 15,000 to 20,000 samples would be collected daily, according to a press release.

Assam

A complete lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, from 7 pm on Sunday till 6 pm on July 12 came into force with even shops of grocery, meat and all other items downing the shutters. Only pharmacies have been allowed to function.

Manipur

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday announced the extension of the lockdown by another 15 days from July 1 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The ongoing lockdown is scheduled to end on June 30. Manipur's Covid-19 tally on Sunday stood at 1,185 including 730 active cases while 455 people have recovered.

Hyderabad

A team of medical experts have recommended reimposition of lockdown in Hyderabad to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said there was no need for panic about the rising number of COVID-19 cases and all arrangements are in place to offer treatment to the poor.

"Medical and health departments made proposals that the re-imposition of lockdown in Hyderabad is good. But re-imposition of lockdown will be a very major decision. Government machinery and people should be made ready for this," an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office quoted his as saying.

"Let us examine the situation keenly for two to three days. If need be, cabinet will be convened to discuss proposals for the lockdown, alternatives and other related issues and a decision will be taken," he added.

Tamil Nadu

The Southern Railway has cancelled seven special trains that are operated within the state from Monday (June 29) after the state government's request.

The special trains that are operated within the state would be cancelled from June 29 to July 15.

In a tweet, the Southern Railways said, "As per the request of the Government of Tamil Nadu, in view of the increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu, the special trains running within state are cancelled from 29/06/2020 to 15/07/2020."

However, it is reportedly said that the special superfast train from New Delhi to Dr MGR Chennai Central Station will continue to operate.